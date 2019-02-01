Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow over the past 20 years. Surrey RCMP said at the time of the shooting, Glasgow was described as dark skinned with a black stubble mustache, however, police added Glasgow is “known to quickly alter his appearance.” (Submitted photos: Surrey RCMP)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading up to the arrest of Daon Gordon Glasglow, the suspect in the Jan. 30 shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Glasgow, 35, was identified as the shooting suspect late Thursday (Jan. 31), according to Surrey RCMP. Police said he “is known to police,” and is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being “unlawfully at large.”

The convicted killer accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station got a break from the Court of Appeal in April 2015 when his nine-year sentence for the 2010 shooting death of a man at a Surrey McDonald’s restaurant was reduced.

Crime Stoppers operation manager Steve Elson told the now-Leader the value the reward has yet to be determined, but it will be “significant.’”

“It’s so important that we get the information out even though we haven’t hammered down the actual number.”

Elson said they will be releasing the value of the reward, but for now they wanted to let the public know it was being offered.

REWARD: Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Daon Glasgow. He is the suspect in the shooting of a police officer on Jan 30. Call 18002228477 to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ul0cSQvdrg — Crime Stoppers (@SolveCrime) February 1, 2019

People can call 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Police say they believe he may still be armed and urged people not to approach Glasgow, but call 911 instead.

Police described Glasgow as a “dark skinned,” five-foot-five and 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, police said, Glasgow was seen with black stubble and a mustache, “however he is known to quickly alter his appearance.” RCMP said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike brand running shoes.

with files from Amy Reid and Tom Zytaruk