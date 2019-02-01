The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow over the past 20 years. Surrey RCMP said at the time of the shooting, Glasgow was described as dark skinned with a black stubble mustache, however, police added Glasgow is “known to quickly alter his appearance.” (Submitted photos: Surrey RCMP)

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Daon Gordon Glasgow has long history of violence

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading up to the arrest of Daon Gordon Glasglow, the suspect in the Jan. 30 shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Glasgow, 35, was identified as the shooting suspect late Thursday (Jan. 31), according to Surrey RCMP. Police said he “is known to police,” and is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being “unlawfully at large.”

The convicted killer accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station got a break from the Court of Appeal in April 2015 when his nine-year sentence for the 2010 shooting death of a man at a Surrey McDonald’s restaurant was reduced.

RELATED: Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

RELATED: Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Crime Stoppers operation manager Steve Elson told the now-Leader the value the reward has yet to be determined, but it will be “significant.’”

“It’s so important that we get the information out even though we haven’t hammered down the actual number.”

Elson said they will be releasing the value of the reward, but for now they wanted to let the public know it was being offered.

People can call 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Police say they believe he may still be armed and urged people not to approach Glasgow, but call 911 instead.

Police described Glasgow as a “dark skinned,” five-foot-five and 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, police said, Glasgow was seen with black stubble and a mustache, “however he is known to quickly alter his appearance.” RCMP said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike brand running shoes.

RELATED: Surrey RCMP now say they can’t confirm if wounded transit cop shot at suspect

RELATED: OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

RELATED: Transit police have been in deadly Surrey situations before

with files from Amy Reid and Tom Zytaruk

Previous story
Ontario man pleads guilty to trying to join Islamic State militants in Syria
Next story
Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Daon Gordon Glasgow has long history of violence

VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

Delta police rushed the French bulldog to a local animal hospital for treatment

Man wanted in Arizona nabbed at South Surrey border crossing

Warrant for 31-year-old related to a 2014 manslaughter conviction: U.S. border patrol

UPDATE: Andrew Scheer talks veterans’ issues, small business at Cloverdale Legion

Cloverdale-Langley City MP candidate Tamara Jansen hosts Scheer in Cloverdale during Surrey visit

Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Puppy kissing booth raises funds for shelter on Cupcake Day

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read