Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 27, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: Levi Wear
Age: 27
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 216 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Break and Enter & Commit Motor Vehicle Theft
Warrant in effect: July 23, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: Travis Ball
Age: 29
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 201 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Right Shoulder “FEAR” & “GOD”, Right Forearm “THOU THAT HATE ME”, Left Arm sleeve “samurai/koi fish/ “B.MARAUDER”, Left Forearm “BEWTOW UPON YOU ETERNAL GOOD LUCK AND GOOD FORTUNE”, Abdomen right side – Koi Fish.
Wanted: Break and Enter, Aggravated Assault and Unlawfully at Large.
Warrant in effect: September 17, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
Name: Steven Yawney
Age: 39
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 185 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Tattoo: Right Upper Arm “Shawn”, Left Forearm “Tracy”
Wanted: Fail to comply with
Probation Warrant in effect: June 29, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
