Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 26

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 26, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EASTON, Ryan Age: 45 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Release Conditions x4. Warrant in effect: September 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: EASTON, Ryan Age: 45 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Release Conditions x4. Warrant in effect: September 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: ALEXANDER, Dale Age: 49 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: ALEXANDER, Dale Age: 49 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: September 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: September 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 19

logo

crimePolice

Previous story
Body found in burnt-out pickup truck in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP detachment entrance in Newton. (File photo)
RCMP pay increase will have ‘significant impact’ on Surrey’s budget, report says

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
COVID outbreak over at Chilliwack hospital and Delta care home, says Fraser Health

A nest of Asian giant hornets was found – and eradicated – just south of the Semiahmoo Peninsula, near Blaine, Wash. (Washington State Department of Agriculture photos)
Nest of Asian giant hornets discovered just south of Semiahmoo Peninsula

Hockey player Justin Sourdif in action with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. (file photo)
Surrey’s Sourdif signs with NHL’s Florida Panthers after starring with Vancouver Giants