CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 13, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Nathan Hutchings
Age: 28
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 221 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: multiple on face, neck and ears
Wanted: Failed to report to halfway house and Unlawfully at Large.
Warrant in effect: September 2, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Kyle Rowlinson
Age: 35
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 166 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Motor Vehicle Theft
Warrant in effect: September 8, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Brendan Masich
Age: 31
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 225 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Break & Enter with intent to steal firearm
Warrant in effect: September 1, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

