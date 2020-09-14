Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 13, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Nathan Hutchings

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 221 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Tattoo: multiple on face, neck and ears

Wanted: Failed to report to halfway house and Unlawfully at Large.

Warrant in effect: September 2, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Kyle Rowlinson

Age: 35

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 166 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Motor Vehicle Theft

Warrant in effect: September 8, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Brendan Masich

Age: 31

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 225 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Break & Enter with intent to steal firearm

Warrant in effect: September 1, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC