CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 4, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Genghis Abadon
Age: 43 years old
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 188 lbs
Hair: Bald with a dark beard
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: “Yin Yang symbol” on forehead, tear drop and several head tattoos under right eye.
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large
Warrant in effect: September 22, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Name: Brock Johnston
Age: 40 years old
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 lbs
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right upper arm “cat”, Chest “Death before dishonor”
Wanted: Bank Robbery and Sexual Assault
Warrant in effect: June 17, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Kelly Ponak
Age: 43 years old
Height: ‘5’7”
Weight: 124 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or Under
Warrant in effect: September 29, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

