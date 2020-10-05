Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 4, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Genghis Abadon

Age: 43 years old

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 188 lbs

Hair: Bald with a dark beard

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: “Yin Yang symbol” on forehead, tear drop and several head tattoos under right eye.

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: September 22, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Name: Brock Johnston

Age: 40 years old

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Blue

Tattoo: Right upper arm “cat”, Chest “Death before dishonor”

Wanted: Bank Robbery and Sexual Assault

Warrant in effect: June 17, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Kelly Ponak

Age: 43 years old

Height: ‘5’7”

Weight: 124 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or Under

Warrant in effect: September 29, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC