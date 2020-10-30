Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct.25, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: PICKERING, Derek
Age: 33
Height: 6 ft
Weight: 189 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: S.88(1)CC - POSSESS WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE
Warrant in effect: October 20, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: MITCHELL, Shikell
Age: 28
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 219 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Possession Prohibited Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, and Conspire to Commit Indictable Offence.
Warrant in effect: October 12, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
Name: HENDERSON, Corey
Age: 30
Height: 6 ft
Weight: 189 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime-Over, Operation While Prohibited, Break, Enter and Commit (x2), Mischief, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance.
Warrant in effect: October 11, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here