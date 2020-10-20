Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 18, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: Fareen Shabnam Ali
Age: 30
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 165 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2, Possession of CDSA, Breach of undertaking, Fail to stop motor vehicle, Driving while prohibited x2, Breach of recognizance x3, and Resisting/Obstructing a peace officer x3.
Warrant in effect: October 6, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC
Name: Brent Edward Houle
Age: 28
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 180 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown Tattoos: multiple, below neck line.
Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant for Manslaughter
Warrant in effect: October 10, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
Name: Richard Allen Trent
Age: 49
Height: 6’02”
Weight: 154 lbs
Hair: Greying/Bald
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault by choking, Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and Uttering threats against an animal.
Warrant in effect: October 9, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC
