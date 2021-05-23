Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 23, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BAIRD, Christopher Age: 39 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LAXTON, Peter Curtis Age: 43 Height: 5’1” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery Warrant in effect: May 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC