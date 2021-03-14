Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HARPER, Earle Age: 46 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: JAWBONE, Skyrose Age: 39 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 230 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Upper Back - Middle: Lotus Flower and Left Leg: Rose Wanted: Robbery, Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm and Fail to Comply with Probation Order x6 Warrant in effect: March 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

Name: NICHOLLS, Mathew Age: 39 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: February 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Artists (from left) Aaron Jordan, Phyllis Atkins, and Drew Atkins stand in front of their new sculpture “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Facebook)
‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ rises at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Public art offers ‘symbol of welcoming and respect’

A student works in a science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey school district implements new COVID-19 health, safety measures

New protocols to begin after spring break on March 29

Earl Marriott Secondary students are being encouraged to pitch in to help keep neighbouring Alderwood Park clean. (File photo/EMS Twitter photo)
South Surrey students’ park-cleanup effort well-received

Effort to take better care of Alderwood Park appreciated, says EMS neighbour

Dozens of tractors rode down 104th Avenue in Whalley Saturday afternoon (March 13, 2021) as part of one of the ‘Basmodi Wave’ events happening across the Lower Mainland for the next several weeks to continue to draw attention to the farmers’ protests in India. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Basmodi Wave’ rolls into Surrey to support Indian farmers

This is the third in a series of events across the Lower Mainland through to the end of April

(File photo: Black Press file)
UPDATE: SkyTrain’s Expo Line in Surrey restored

TransLink says service disruption due to computer issue

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

On Saturday, March 13, Willoughby residents Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New COVID policy allowing small groups results in reunions for B.C. families

For the first time in a long time, the Fairholms were able to have lunch with their son’s family

