Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 4, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: WILLIAMS, Emile Age: 33 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WILLIAMS, Emile Age: 33 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MINION, Taylor Marlow Age: 19 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Multiple instances of Break and Enter/ Theft Warrant in effect: June 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MINION, Taylor Marlow Age: 19 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Multiple instances of Break and Enter/ Theft Warrant in effect: June 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: DELAYER, Robert Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possess Firearm while Prohibited Warrant in effect: June 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DELAYER, Robert Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possess Firearm while Prohibited Warrant in effect: June 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Previous story
Dog swept down Chilliwack River, owner calls for public’s help in search

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 4

Surrey’s 184th Street, between 32 and 40th avenues, is closed due to a downed wire Saturday (July 3). (Photo: cosmos.surrey.ca)
Downed wire in Surrey closes 184th Street

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)
Surrey Central Lions collecting donations for Lytton fire victims

Moment Energy co-founders, from left, Gabriel Soares, Edward Chiang, Sumreen Rattan and Gurmesh Sidhu at SFU’s Surrey campus. (Photo: sfu.ca)
SFU Surrey alumni win $100K for startup that repurposes electric-vehicle batteries