CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 18, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: RUDOLPH, Gerald Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking or Recognizance Warrant in effect: July 6, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BONSELL, Mark Age: 53 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: PEEPCHUCK, Lane Age: 47 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 206 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest - LEFT SIDE - BEAR PAW, Left Hand - SKELETON HAND, Left Arm - FEATHER BAND, Neck - LEFT SIDE-2 TOMAHAWKS, Left Forearm - INNER ARM - SERENITY PRAYER “05-10-84”, Right Shoulder – DREAMCATCHER, Left Forearm - CROSS WITH FEATHERS, Left Arm – ROSE, Left Wrist - CHILDREN’S INITIALS WRAP AROUND HIS WRIST- “SP LP RP SP JP”/Chest - ROSARY WITH THE CROSS PENDANT and Left Arm - HEART- “ROSE” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

