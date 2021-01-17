Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 17, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MCLATCHY, Jessica

Age: 32

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 122 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: January 12, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KENNIE, Matthew

Age: 25

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Right Hand - Rose/ Shining Cross/ Playing Card Suits across Fingers, Left Upper Arm- Cross/ Tear Drops, Left Hand- Stars/Diamond/”4.3”, Chest -Left&Right Side- Star, Left Arm Sleeve, Left eyes - Line above and below eye, Forehead- “Revenge” under her hairline, Eyes - 5 Stars, Previous Tattoo had 2 Star Outlines. Ribcage - “OTF”, Right Arm Sleeve, Chest - “A.C.A.B”, Neck - Flaming Dice, Right Forearm- Koi Fish, Abdomen- “South Side”. Left cheek - cross, Right Cheek - 2 Stars, Neck - (Left) - Spider Web/Stars, Neck- (Right)- Rose, Right Upper Arm - Tear Drops

Wanted: Aggravated Assault

Warrant in effect: January 11, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WALSH, Kyle Gerald

Age: 31

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 180 lbs

Hair: Shaved Sides

Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Left Neck - Thai Letters

Wanted: Possession of Prohibited Firearms

Warrant in effect: January 8, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC