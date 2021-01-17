Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 17, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: MCLATCHY, Jessica
Age: 32
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 122 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Assault
Warrant in effect: January 12, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: KENNIE, Matthew
Age: 25
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Right Hand - Rose/ Shining Cross/ Playing Card Suits across Fingers, Left Upper Arm- Cross/ Tear Drops, Left Hand- Stars/Diamond/”4.3”, Chest -Left&Right Side- Star, Left Arm Sleeve, Left eyes - Line above and below eye, Forehead- “Revenge” under her hairline, Eyes - 5 Stars, Previous Tattoo had 2 Star Outlines. Ribcage - “OTF”, Right Arm Sleeve, Chest - “A.C.A.B”, Neck - Flaming Dice, Right Forearm- Koi Fish, Abdomen- “South Side”. Left cheek - cross, Right Cheek - 2 Stars, Neck - (Left) - Spider Web/Stars, Neck- (Right)- Rose, Right Upper Arm - Tear Drops
Wanted: Aggravated Assault
Warrant in effect: January 11, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
Name: WALSH, Kyle Gerald
Age: 31
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 180 lbs
Hair: Shaved Sides
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Left Neck - Thai Letters
Wanted: Possession of Prohibited Firearms
Warrant in effect: January 8, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
