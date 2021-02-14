Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KARDUX, Austin Age: 20 Height: 6’0” ft Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Failure to Comply with Parole Warrant in effect: January 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: LEBLANC, Kenneth Age: 34 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Mischief under $5,000 Warrant in effect: January 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: HOURIE, Alexis Age: 22 Height: 5’1” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Forearm - DANTE Wanted: Armed Robbery Warrant in effect: February 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

Previous story
Police identify 31-year-old victim in ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

An excavator demolishes Surrey's old Stardust roller rink building on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo: Facebook/Bill Lions Duncan)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s old Stardust building demolished to make way for 49-storey tower

‘Almost gone,’ Bill Lions Duncan posted to Facebook, with photos

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police identify 31-year-old victim in ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

IHIT says man found dead at his home by friend

An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
In Surrey, 214 people died of overdoses in 2020

That’s nearly double the fatal overdoses in 2019

(Black Press Media files)
Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Near empty security lines are seen at the domestic departures of Vancouver International Airport, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Surrey school district looks to update policies around extended field studies

In 2020, the district cancelled 53 trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to create anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

