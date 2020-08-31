Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 30, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Robert Heltman

Age: 30

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 232 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Tattoo: Right wrist Heart with “SC”, Right forearm “Cathy” skull with flames

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Trafficking and Possession in Schedule 1/11 Substance (x3), Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Warrant in effect: August 20, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Troy Michael Regnier

Age: 35

Height: 5’8” (172 cm)

Weight: 221 (100 kg)

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Upper Right Arm: Cross with a heart

Wanted: Breach of Conditions x3, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $5000, Drive While Prohibited, Drive while Suspended.

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020

Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: READ, Jason

Age: 39

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 164 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: S.733.1(1)CC - Fail to comply with probation order

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC