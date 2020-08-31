Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 30, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Robert Heltman
Age: 30
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 232 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right wrist Heart with “SC”, Right forearm “Cathy” skull with flames
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large, Trafficking and Possession in Schedule 1/11 Substance (x3), Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
Warrant in effect: August 20, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Troy Michael Regnier
Age: 35
Height: 5’8” (172 cm)
Weight: 221 (100 kg)
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Upper Right Arm: Cross with a heart
Wanted: Breach of Conditions x3, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $5000, Drive While Prohibited, Drive while Suspended.
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: READ, Jason
Age: 39
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 164 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: S.733.1(1)CC - Fail to comply with probation order
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

