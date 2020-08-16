Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 16, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Shahkar Ahmad Raja

Age: 28

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 91 kg

Hair: Black

Eyes: Black

Wanted: Breach of Parole

Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020

Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

Name: Jesse Palanio

Age: 34

Height: 170 cm

Weight: 77 kg

Hair: Dark Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: “PALANIO” on left inside forearm. Yellow Rose on left outside forearm. Pennywise the clown on Right forearm.

Wanted: ID Theft, Possession of Break in Instruments, Possession of a Weapon, Break and Enter x2, Breach of Release Order, Fraud, Personation and Failing to Attend Court.

Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020

Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Bryan Hanna

Age: 37

Height: 190 cm

Weight: 88.9 kg

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: S.267(A)CC - ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020

Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

crime