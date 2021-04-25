Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of April 25, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STEPHAN, Brian Age: 36 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: BAIRD, Christopher Age: 39 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: April 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: DAVID, Gordon Alexander Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder 2 skulls; one happy one sad. Left upper arm – chief head with animal hyde and footprints. Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large. Warrant in effect: April 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.