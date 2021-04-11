Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 11

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of April 11, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CAMPBELL, Daniel Age: 21 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 205 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: March 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SCHACHNER, Joel Age: 38 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 126 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Chest – Tribal filler and Hand, Left Arm – Two faces and filler from shoulder to elbow, Left Upper Arm – Barb Wire, Both Shoulders – L/S Knife. Wanted: Robbery with Threats of Violence Warrant in effect: April 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: JEURISSEN, Shane Age: 51 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Left Hand “TY’, Right Forearm – Flames, Right Hand – “Black Marks, Left Forearm – Dragon and Right Wrist “$” Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

