Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for Aug. 7, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: Jody George
Age: 48
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 181 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right arm “Reaper”, Left arm “Tiger”
Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant
Warrant in effect: Aug. 3, 2020
Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
Name: John Loewen
Age: 49
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: S.145(A)CC - BREACH RELEASE ORDER
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: Cassidy Patrickson
Age: 36
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: S.355(A)CC - POSSESSION STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
