Crime Stoppers looking for Surrey volunteers

Volunteers needed to help support anonymous tips program and other local crime prevention initiatives

Crime Stoppers of Metro Vancouver is looking for volunteers in Surrey to help support its anonymous tips program and other local crime prevention initiatives.

In particular, it’s seeking community outreach, school presentation and elder abuse presentation “ambassadors,” as well as writers to help with outreach by writing articles in a variety of languages.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, a community outreach ambassador “informs the public about Crime Stoppers and acts as a liaison at community events,” a school presentation ambassador “speaks to high school students in group settings about Crime Stoppers’ ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign to encourage them to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers with any information they may have about a crime,” and an elder abuse presentation ambassador “speaks to groups of seniors about how to anonymously report elder abuse. This is a role that is often well-suited to retirees.”

READ ALSO: Surrey cold-case murder is Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the week’

READ ALSO: Surrey kidnapping suspect still at large

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Anissa Lau at alau@solvecrime.ca

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and not-for-profit organization that has been operating throughout the Lower Mainland from Powell River to Boston Bar for 35 years.

“Any information we receive anonymously on any kind of crime is immediately passed to the relevant authorities for investigation,” says Linda Annis, who is executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and also a Surrey city councillor. “Your name and contact information will not be taken, and you’ll never be questioned or required to testify in court.”

Crime Stoppers currently accepts tips in 115 languages. Its tip line is 1-800-222-8477.


