Crime severity held steady in Delta last year: Stats Can

The city’s 2022 Crime Severity Index score was 59.98, well below the provincial and national averages

The overall severity of crime in Delta held steady last year, even as the severity of violent crimes increased compared to 2021.

On Thursday (July 27), Statistics Canada released the 2022 Crime Severity Index (CSI) data for all jurisdictions throughout Canada.

The CSI is a national measure of police-reported crime. Index scores are compared to a baseline of 100, which is calculated using historical data.

Unlike the traditional crime rate, which only counts the number of crimes in a jurisdiction, the CSI is a comprehensive measure that also takes into account the seriousness of crime — a higher score indicates a greater number and/or greater severity of crimes, and a low CSI number generally indicates that a community is relatively safe.

Delta’s overall CSI in 2022 was 59.98, nearly identical to the previous year’s rate of 60.03. (Stats Can has revised the CSI data for 2021; Delta’s previously reported overall CSI for that year was 57.62.)

Violent crime severity was 63.01, up 23.74 per cent from the adjusted 2021 score, while non-violent crime severity fell 7.65 per cent to 59.27.

As in 2021, Delta had the third lowest overall CSI score among Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas policed by municipal departments, and the fifth lowest overall in the region. Delta’s CSI score was also about 40 per cent below B.C.’s average of 100.37 and 23 per cent lower than the national average of 78.10 — both averages were increases over 2021.

“Our team’s unwavering commitment is evident in every call attended, investigation undertaken and initiative pursued — to uphold community safety and well-being. It is through their continuous efforts that we have achieved and sustained a commendably low CSI score,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“Our team’s dedication is the backbone of our success, and I am truly grateful for and proud of their remarkable contributions in maintaining the safety of our community.”

The District of North Vancouver had the lowest score in the region with 36.29 (down 1.84 per cent from 2021), followed by Port Moody with 40.11 ( down 1.67 per cent), Pitt Meadows with 55.26 ( down 0.2 per cent) and West Vancouver with 57.81 (up 21.37 per cent).

Langley City again had the highest CSI score in the region with 229.54 (up 0.89 per cent from 2021), followed by Richmond with 180.12 (up 34.91 per cent), Hope with 163.17 (down 14.49 per cent), Chilliwack with 129.62 (down 6.09 per cent) and Mission with 113.53 (up 8.99 per cent).

For comparison, Vancouver had a score of 91.99 (down 0,47 per cent), Surrey 98.84 (up 8.71 per cent), White Rock 81.09 (down 2.62 per cent), New Westminster 81.09 (down 2.62 per cent), and Langley Township 77.44 (down 4.67 per cent).

(CSI scores for all Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley municipalities are at the end of this article.)

Also released by Stats Can Thursday were annual incident-based statistics, which showed an increase in the number of people charged with crimes in the city last year.

The data shows police responded to 5,591 incidents in 2022, 200 more than in 2021.

The number of cases cleared was 1,256, with 764 resulting in charges. In 2021, police cleared 1,343 cases, 630 of those resulting in charges.

More people were charged with crimes in 2022 than in 2021 — 667 versus 592, an 11 per cent increase — and there was a 34.6 per cent uptick in the number of youth aged 12-17 charged (52 versus 34).

2022 crime severity index scores by municipality

(B.C. average: 100.37, up 3.59 per cent from 2021)

North Vancouver District: 36.29 (-1.84%) Port Moody: 40.11 (-1.67%) Pitt Meadows: 55.26 (-0.2%) West Vancouver: 57.81 (+21.37%) Delta: 59.98 (-0.08%) Coquitlam: 65.08 (+7.18%) Kent: 69.36 (-5.22%) Port Coquitlam: 72.43 (+18.45%) Burnaby: 76.23 (-5.3%) Langley Township: 77.44 (-4.67%) Abbotsford: 78.01 (+3.08%) White Rock: 81.09 (-2.62%) New Westminster: 84.73 (-8.29%) Maple Ridge: 87.33 (+0.25%) North Vancouver City: 89.85 (+8.15%) Vancouver: 91.99 (-0.47%) Surrey: 98.84 (+8.71%) Mission: 113.53 (+8.99%) Chilliwack: 129.62 (-6.09%) Hope: 163.17 (-14.49%) Richmond: 180.12 (+34.91%) Langley City: 229.54 (+0.89%)

2022 violent crime severity index scores by municipality

(B.C. average: 100.78, up 5.12 per cent)

Port Moody: 25.31 (-36.25%) North Vancouver District: 42.04 (+39.62%) West Vancouver: 42.93 (+15.34%) Pitt Meadows: 45 (+12.61%) White Rock: 58.74 (-21.23%) Delta: 63.01 (+23.74%) Richmond: 63.63 (-5.41%) North Vancouver City: 69.42 (-5.23%) Burnaby: 71.1 (+0.44%) Coquitlam: 75.15 (+22.14%) New West: 85.7 (-16.6%) Surrey: 88.6 (+3.3%) Kent: 90.27 (-6.51%) Langley Township: 90.77 (+8.8%) Port Coquitlam: 95.92 (+94.88%) Abbotsford: 100.3 (+20.42%) Maple Ridge: 104.48 (+21.25%) Mission: 132.73 (+33.73%) Hope: 141.82 (-16.82%) Chilliwack: 143.44 (-2.04%) Vancouver: 150.99 (+6.98%) Langley City: 196.61 (+6.98%)

2022 non-violent crime severity index by municipality

(B.C. average: 101.06, up 3.01 per cent)

North Vancouver District: 34.30 (-14.29%) Port Moody: 46.37 (+11.55%) Delta: 59.27 (-7.65%) Pitt Meadows: 59.82 (-3.52%) Kent: 61.59 (-4.44%) Coquitlam: 61.60 (+1.13%) Port Coquitlam: 63.65 (-4.18%) West Vancouver: 64.25 (+23.08%) Abbotsford: 69.76 (-4.80%) Langley Township: 72.77 (-10.19%) Burnaby: 78.92 (-7.22%) Maple Ridge: 81.22 (-7.93%) New Westminster: 85.06 (-4.46%) Vancouver: 87.17 (-3.72%) White Rock: 90.71 (+3.73%) North Vancouver City: 98.78 (+12.62%) Surrey: 103.77 (+10.70%) Mission: 106.82 (-0.19%) Chilliwack: 125.20 (-7.83%) Hope: 173.25 (-13.70%) Richmond: 228.21 (+41.64%) Langley City: 244.65 (-0.91%)

