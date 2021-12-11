Crews work to restore power in White Rock, Surrey

About 2,300 without power in White Rock, crews on their way

Crews are on their way to fix power outages in White Rock and Surrey Saturday morning (Dec. 11).

This follows an overnight windstorm in the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement stating Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could expect 40 to 60 millimetres of rain from Dec. 10 to 11, with winds speeds gusting from 60 to 80 kilometres an hour. The rain and winds are expected to ease by this morning.

The weather led to BC Ferries cancelling sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island Friday night.

By 7:45 a.m., about 2,300 customers in White Rock were without power, according to BC Hydro.

One outage, affected 35 customers, is due to trees down across wires. Crews are already on scene.

Another, which is affecting 2,391 customers, is still under investigation. Crews are on their way.

Meantime, Surrey is experiencing fewer outages, with about 16 customers without power in Whalley. BC Hydro says it’s due to downed wires and are already on scene.

Overnight in Surrey and Langley, there were three outages affecting about 10,300 customers. Power had been restored by the morning.

For a full list of outages, and their status, click here.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

