Crews tackle 2nd fire on barge loaded with cars in Fraser River in 2 months

The fire broke out on a vessel docked near a recycling yard on the river not far from the Pattullo Bridge.

A flaming pile of crushed cars aboard a barge in the Fraser River sent plumes of smoke into the Metro Vancouver sky for the second time in as many months Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen monitoring the blaze from the shore.

Two backhoes were moved off the barge, so that firefighters could tackle the flames with hoses.

On Aug. 10, a flaming 76-metre barge moored off Surrey, B.C., that was loaded with crushed vehicles presented a challenging blaze to knock down.

Firefighters said upper levels of the load needed to be removed to get water on the fire that had reached deeper levels. (CTV Vancouver and The Canadian Press)

