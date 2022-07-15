THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy file photos

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy file photos

Crews working to find missing person in Vancouver building after roof collapse

Eight people in a room beside collapsed area removed from a second-floor window

One person is missing after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver yesterday (July 14).

Vancouver Fire Rescue chief Karen Fry said in a tweet that crews are working to find one unaccounted-for individual.

Eight people were in a room beside the collapsed area and crews used a ladder truck to reach a second-floor window and remove them late Thursday.

Two of the victims were treated in hospital, but their conditions had not been updated overnight

Vancouver’s Heavy Urban Search and Rescue crew, a specialized team that responds to major structural collapses, was in charge of removing concrete and other debris from the search area.

That work was expected to continue through Friday.

Fire officials have said a small bobcat-style loader was working on the roof and drilling was underway on a section of the parking lot when the collapse happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

The loader and a piece of pavement roughly three metres by four metres dropped from the parking lot into the offices of a bakery below.

The area, which includes a major street beside the damaged building, remained closed early Friday.

WorkSafeBC, the agency that oversees worker safety in the province, says it has already opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

—The Canadian Press

Vancouver

Previous story
Ukrainian family finds refuge in Castlegar
Next story
Surrey to Langley Skytrain moves forward

Just Posted

Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. with his supporters after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight 182 in 1985, Wednesday March 16, 2005. Sources say Malik was killed shooting in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam
Ripudaman Singh Malik’s son speaks out after targeted shooting in Surrey

Commercial vehicles carrying or towing large equipment are striking overpasses around the province. Pictured is 152 Street overpass in South Surrey that was struck by a semi truck towing a trailer in December 2017, causing it to close for three months. (Peace Arch News file photo)
B.C. Truckers fight for transparency and access to information amid truck-bridge strikes

SEMO Foundation supporters attend a charity golf tournament in June at Guildford Golf & Country Club. The SEMO Foundation will hold its annual INSPIRE fundraising event Aug. 20 atop Langley’s Westlund Building. (Photo submitted: SEMO Foundation)
SEMO Foundation to hold fundraiser for six local charities

A “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” sign. Walter van Halst writes, “From White Rock to Whalley and from Scott Road to Langley Bypass, there are now more signs demanding to save the RCMP than all parties combined had in the last B.C. election.” (Photo: Walter van Halst)
Judge orders Surrey to rewrite its sign bylaw following constitutional challenge