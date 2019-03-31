Vancouver Fire Rescue respond to commercial fire on W Broadway near Granville on March 31, 2019. (Twitter/@ACSheldonYoung)

Crews respond to overnight fire in Vancouver

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Vancouver Fire Rescue responded to an overnight fire at Eat Your Cake on West Broadway near Granville early Sunday morning.

Fire rescue first made mention of “smoke showing from a commercial business” on their Twitter just after midnight on Sunday. It was soon upgraded to a second-alarm fire and additional crews were called on scene.

The blaze was upgraded again to a third-alarm fire before it was finally put out just after 4 a.m.

“A stubborn basement fire in a strip mall provided lots of challenged for Vancouver Fire Rescue crews last night,” said Fire Chief Darrell Reid on Twitter. “I’m proud of the excellent command and firefighting.”

There were no injuries and the case of the fire is under investigation, according to Reid.

READ MORE: Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island
Next story
Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Just Posted

White Rock pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

Parents, kids flee Surrey park after reports of male with firearm

Surrey RCMP say it was an imitation weapon

PHOTOS: Thousands of dancers to take to the Surrey Arts Centre stage

Surrey Festival of Dance runs March 29 to April 29

Public engagement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to begin in April: report

Surrey council to receive project update

Scholarship ‘ignites a dream’ for Surrey teen who struggled with lupus, stroke in high school

Five students awarded $4,000 scholarships from Surrey Firefighters’ charitable efforts

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Fraser Valley boy, 12, reported missing after planned trip to skate park

Brandon Smitton not there when mom arrives to pick him up two hours later

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Crews respond to overnight fire in Vancouver

The cause of the fire is under investigation

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

VIDEO: Giants punch their ticket to Round 2 with playoff win Saturday

Vancouver’s major A junior hockey team beat Seattle T-Birds5-1, in Game 6 of the playoffs

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read