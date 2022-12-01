A house fire on 1500 Pheasant Dr was able to be contained by Surrey Fire Service successfully. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A house fire on 1500 Pheasant Dr was able to be contained by Surrey Fire Service successfully. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Late-night fire in Surrey leaves family of 5 displaced

Cause of the fire under investigation

A house fire in Surrey was successfully contained by Surrey Fire Service Wednesday (Nov. 30) night, but has sustained significant damage, leaving the family without their home.

The basement of a two-storey home was ablaze upon arrival of fire crews on 1500 Pheasant Dr. just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Surrey Fire Service confirmed.

“Crews quickly knocked down the fire but unfortunately the house did sustain damage and five occupants have been displaced.”

The family members of the home are receiving supports from Emergency Social Services.

Flames from the basement were beginning to spread to the front of the house, which about 20 responding fire crews were able to knock down in roughly 10 minutes, a witness noted.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti sits down for a coffee to chat about his recent run at municipal office. Although he didn’t get elected, he says the experience was both exciting and inspiring—and he plans to run again. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
BIA executive director chats about his recent run at city council

Angie Bunnell’s photo of the band Washboard Union, at last summer’s Gone Country benefit concert, is featured in her Cloverdale-focused essay on Discover Surrey’s “Surrey Through My Lens” project website. (Submitted photo: Angie Bunnell)
‘Surrey Through My Lens’ photo project focuses on city’s 6 neighbourhoods for Discover Surrey org

A house fire on 1500 Pheasant Dr was able to be contained by Surrey Fire Service successfully. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Late-night fire in Surrey leaves family of 5 displaced

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photos)
Locke gets cold reception from Surrey Police Board