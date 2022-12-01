Late-night fire in Surrey leaves family of 5 displaced

Cause of the fire under investigation

A house fire on 1500 Pheasant Dr was able to be contained by Surrey Fire Service successfully. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A house fire in Surrey was successfully contained by Surrey Fire Service Wednesday (Nov. 30) night, but has sustained significant damage, leaving the family without their home.

The basement of a two-storey home was ablaze upon arrival of fire crews on 1500 Pheasant Dr. just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Surrey Fire Service confirmed.

“Crews quickly knocked down the fire but unfortunately the house did sustain damage and five occupants have been displaced.”

The family members of the home are receiving supports from Emergency Social Services.

Flames from the basement were beginning to spread to the front of the house, which about 20 responding fire crews were able to knock down in roughly 10 minutes, a witness noted.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

