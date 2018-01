Reports that paramedics have treated a couple of people for what appears to be smoke inhalation

Fire crews responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Surrey on Sunday morning.

Crews contained the fire that broke out in the main suite of the home located in the 14100 block of 88 Avenue.

The incident seems to have occurred at around 11.30 a.m.

All residents escaped the blaze and paramedics at the scene treated residents for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

