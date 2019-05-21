Firefighters control the scene at Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue, after a fire broke out on May 20.

Cloverdale

UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Surrey care facility

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue

Surrey Fire Service says no one was hurt in a fire at a Cloverdale care facility Monday night.

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

“It came in as a possible structure fire after someone smelled smoke,” said Assistant Chief Chris Keon.

He said it was briefly upgraded to a second-alarm fire until a cause was pinpointed, which was related to “wiring in the attack space.”

“There was some damage but no residents were displaced,” noted Keon. “No injuries at all.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said there were five fire trucks and 20 firefighters at the scene.

Previous story
Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?
Next story
2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Just Posted

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Second person charged in connection to Bhavkiran Dhesi’s murder

South Surrey teen was killed in 2017

‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins professional skateboarding contest on two skateboards

‘No one has ever seen it before’ said producer of Cloverdale contest

Crews battle second-alarm fire at Surrey care facility

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue

VIDEO: Corgis race in first-ever Cloverdale Rodeo competition

The event idea came from general manager Mike MacSorley, who is the proud owner of corgi racer Lou

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

5 to start your day

Corgis put on a show at the Cloverdale Rodeo, family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras remembers him and more

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

Suspect allegedly breached conditions to not be near victim or her home

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Most Read