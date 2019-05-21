UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Surrey care facility

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue

Firefighters control the scene at Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue, after a fire broke out on May 20.

Surrey Fire Service says no one was hurt in a fire at a Cloverdale care facility Monday night.

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

“It came in as a possible structure fire after someone smelled smoke,” said Assistant Chief Chris Keon.

He said it was briefly upgraded to a second-alarm fire until a cause was pinpointed, which was related to “wiring in the attack space.”

“There was some damage but no residents were displaced,” noted Keon. “No injuries at all.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said there were five fire trucks and 20 firefighters at the scene.