Crews battle fire at Surrey apartment building

Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14), near 84th Avenue and 160th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14).

According a Black Press Media freelancer, crews were called to the scene near 84th Avenue and 160th Street around 11:40 p.m.

He added multiple units in the four-storey building were damaged.

The department posted on Instagram, just before 9 a.m., that crews were still on scene at the “active incident.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the SFS for more information.

More to come.

We can smell the smoke from this #SurreyBC fire in our area this morning, got on my chest and having some breathing issues. I hope everyone affected is ok. Via @laurenpcollins1 @SurreyNowLeader https://t.co/X0RZO9UhfK — Steven D Rowe (@stevendrowe) May 15, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

firefirefighters