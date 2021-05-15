Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14), near 84th Avenue and 160th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Crews battle fire at Surrey apartment building

Four-storey building located at 84th Avenue near 160th Street

Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14).

According a Black Press Media freelancer, crews were called to the scene near 84th Avenue and 160th Street around 11:40 p.m.

He added multiple units in the four-storey building were damaged.

The department posted on Instagram, just before 9 a.m., that crews were still on scene at the “active incident.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the SFS for more information.

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
