Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Fire crews are currently battling a third-alarm fire in Burnaby.
The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of Pender Street on Friday morning, according to a post on the Burnaby Fire Department’s Twitter account.
C Platoon @IAFF323 crews working hard on #3rdAlarm fire at 3700 block Pender in @CityofBurnaby. 4 aerial ladders set up, 2 residents taken to hospital, #ESS taking care of displaced residents. Support from @BurnabyRCMP and @apbc873 @MayorofBurnaby pic.twitter.com/vDOd8kXPJV
— Burnaby Fire (@BurnabyFireDept) April 19, 2019
Two residents have been taken to hospital.
Emergency Support Services personnel are helping residents displaced by the blaze.
More to come.
joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter