Fire crews on scene battling a third-alarm fire in the 3700 block on Pender Street. (Burnaby Fire Department)

Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Emergency Support Services helping residents displaced by fire

Fire crews are currently battling a third-alarm fire in Burnaby.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of Pender Street on Friday morning, according to a post on the Burnaby Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Two residents have been taken to hospital.

Emergency Support Services personnel are helping residents displaced by the blaze.

More to come.


