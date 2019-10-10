Crew installs contributor nameplates on White Rock Pier

Donors can get their business or name on the White Rock Pier for $1,000

Plaques bearing donors’ names have now been affixed to planks on the newly reopened White Rock Pier. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Crews were on the White Rock Pier Wednesday morning installing plaques bearing the names of businesses and residents who have each contributed $1,000 toward the reconstruction of the waterfront attraction.

Through a campaign launched in early May by the Friends of the Pier fundraising committee, 1,300 planks are available to purchase and each plank will carry the name of the donor.

The plank will remain on the pier for about five to seven years, the Friends of the Pier website states. The organization set a goal of raising $2 million for the pier reconstruction.