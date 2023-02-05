Crescent Beach’s Alex House building suffers ‘devastating flood’

Alex House in South Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood is appealing to the community for help after stormy December weather caused a broken pipe and ‘devastating flood.’ (Alex House photo/Facebook)

Alex House, formerly known as Camp Alexandra and Camp Alex, is asking for help from the community after suffering a flood at its beach house.

The neighbourhood house, located in Crescent Beach, suffered what it calls a “devastating flood” during the December snowstorm that caused chaos for commuters, with temperatures staying below 0C for several days in a row.

Gillian Roberts, a Crescent Beach resident for nearly 30 years, is a neighbour and Alex House volunteer, and also runs the Repair Café out of the South Surrey location.

“Alex House just gives so much back to the community, from babies up to seniors,” Roberts said, noting the beach house affected by the flood was home to the infant and toddler childcare program.

“After the December storm, the pipes (in the beach house) froze and then they burst,” flooding the building.

A volunteer-driven organization, Alex House activities include family support and early childhood development programs, child and youth programs, programs for people with disabilities and low-income families, seniors programs, adult and community programs and services, and more.

“It’s a neighbourhood house that supports the community and I think it is such an asset to the neighbourhood,” said Roberts, adding that Alex House offers space for free for the Repair Cafés, noting four cafés happen this year.

“I just thought the community needs to know about this.”

Repair Cafés are also run by volunteers, with the aim to educate people that things can be fixed and to give them the opportunity to learn to do their own repairs.

In a Feb. 1 post on its Facebook page, Alex House appealed to the community for their help, describing the flood.

“The insurance deductible alone is $100,000 as Crescent beach is on a floodplain,” the post said.

They’re hoping to raise at least $50,000 to help repair the damages.

“Help us get back to supporting our community! Every donation, no matter the amount, will bring us closer to restoring the building.”

The post features a link to a GoFundMe page set up to help raise the necessary funds which had reached just over $3,000 by early Sunday (Feb. 5) afternoon.

“The impact has been significant and we can expect somewhere between $50,000 – $100,000 in costs for emergency restoration,” the GoFundMe page states.

