Items seized from a search warrant at a Cloverdale property on Aug. 1. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Credit card fraud leads to seizure of guns, drugs in Cloverdale

The RCMP took three individuals into custody, who were later released pending further investigation

A Surrey RCMP fraud investigation resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs from a Cloverdale home last week.

According to a press release, the RCMP received a call about an alleged credit card fraud on July 31. The initial call was about a purchase at a local business, which was placed over the phone using a stolen credit card number.

Investigators linked the fraud to a home in Cloverdale’s town centre, and on Aug. 1, executed a search warrant on the property, located in the 5700-block of 176A Street.

RCMP seized a number of guns, ammunition and drugs from the home, including a modified Mossberg 500 tactical shotgun (semi-automatic), two high-capacity prohibited rotary shotgun magazines, a Ruger P90 handgun and ammunition, as well as varying amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs.

RCMP also found stolen property and identification, as well as fake documents in varying stages of preparation.

“Not only do we rely on residents to report all types of crime, including fraudulent activity, but we also rely on businesses to do the same,” said Sgt. Winston Shorey, who works in Cloverdale’s community response unit.

“Firearms like these in the wrong hands can lead to further criminal activity and violence in our community, which is why it’s a priority for us to remove these items and individuals off our streets.”

Three people were taken into custody, and were later released pending more investigation into the case. RCMP will be talking to Surrey bylaw officers and the property owners about preventing future problems at this location.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com
Most Read