An example of a “creative bike rack” in an artist call posted to surrey.ca.

‘Creative bike rack designs’ in Surrey will fetch $2,000 each

One rack will be installed outside Surrey Arts Centre, the other in Fleetwood

The City of Surrey wants to install “creative bike racks” in two neighbourhoods, and is willing to fork out $2,000 for each winning design.

One of the bike racks will be placed outside Surrey Arts Centre, the other “at various locations” in Fleetwood.

Rather than use an existing design, planners have posted a call for concept proposals at surrey.ca.

“Each opportunity has a $2,000 award for the selected artist,” the post says. “This call is open to all artists currently living in B.C., and post-secondary students are welcome to apply. Public art staff have developed an easy application process and will supply technical support and guidance throughout the project.”

The application deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, and an information session about the call will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 4) at City Centre Library starting at 6 p.m., in room 120.

• RELATED STORY: $110K for public art is ‘bad way to spend money,’ from June 2017.

The bike racks will be fabricated using round steel tube, bent and welded into shape.

“The selected artist will work with a designer supplied and funded separately by the City to transform their concept proposal drawing as needed to ensure suitability for fabrication,” explains an application document.

“Although the selected design will be produced with the intention of replicating the concept proposal drawing as closely as possible, the City reserves the right to modify the design as necessary to make it functional.”

• SEE ALSO: Surrey gets serious about public art, from October 2016.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
