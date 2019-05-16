Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks with the media following Question Period in Ottawa on December 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada needs a coast-to-coast energy corridor where it would be easy to build pipelines and power lines.

In a speech laying out his economic vision before the next election, the opposition leader says having one dedicated route would make it easier to approve major new energy projects.

He says all planning and consulting would be done up front so industry wouldn’t have to submit “complicated” route proposals for new transmission lines and pipelines.

Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030.

READ MORE: B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

He says if the Conservatives win the next election, he’ll kill the infrastructure bank the Liberals created, end corporate handouts and scrap the federal carbon tax.

The Toronto speech is the second in a series of five Scheer is using to introduce major Conservative policies well ahead of the election due in October.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

Just Posted

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary honours the ‘notorious’ work of 60-year member

Dollie Greensides has been a member of the Cloverdale L.A. since 1960

Surrey residents invited to share treasured memories at upcoming ‘memory social’

Surrey Historical Society hosting final get-together at Museum of Surrey on May 19

Surrey restaurants featured in new ‘Dine the Line’ culinary-tour campaign

Promo highlights restaurants and pubs located along the Millennium, Canada and Expo transit lines

HISTORY: How the Cloverdale Rodeo Parade went from ‘small town’ to national news

Penny prizes, jade saddles and funny firemen were highlights of parades gone by

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

UPDATED: Abbotsford historic downtown road reopens after police incident

Heavily armed officers take man who damaged a gas meter into custody

5 to start your day

Man pleads guilty to 2017 house-party shooting in Abbotsford, Langley skateboarder takes on the world and more

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Most Read