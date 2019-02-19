A car appears to have crashed off the road along Highway 10, between 160th and 152nd Streets heading westbound.

Weather

Crashes pile up as snow blankets Surrey

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast

There have been several crashes in Surrey since snow began to fall early Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., a car appeared to have flipped off of Highway 10, between 152nd and 160th Streets heading westbound (pictured above).

The City of Surrey’s traffic account on Twitter, meanwhile, reported several other accidents.

During last week’s snowfall, Surrey RCMP urged drivers to take it slow and to make sure vehicles were cleared of snow before hitting the streets.

“Brush off your windshields,” stressed Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “And take the snow off the roof of your vehicle so it doesn’t fall onto your windshield while you’re driving, or fly off.”

And of course, she added, “give yourself extra time, and expect that there will be delays.”

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for Surrey.

READ ALSO: How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

SEE MORE: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

SEE MAP: Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould invited to testify at committee on SNC-Lavalin affair
Next story
Kelowna raises concerns over safety, policing with Centre of Gravity organizers

Just Posted

Crashes pile up as snow blankets Surrey

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘New’ truck, trailer donated to the BC Vintage Truck Museum

Ownership of 1928 Graham truck, 1949 Langford trailer officially transferred on Saturday

Plan to redevelop former Surrey motel site too dense, says Coun. Pettigrew

Pettigrew: ‘We need to build liveable community with green spaces… not massive zones that are densified’

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Ex-Langley spiritual leader cleared of stock trading allegations

Investors allegedly lost $740,000 investing through a local religious organization.

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

Most Read