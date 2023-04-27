Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

Police looking for dash cam footage after crash on 64 Avenue

First responders found the motorcyclists and the motorcycle on the ground on 64th Avenue upon arrival said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A motorcyclist is in hospital with what Surrey Mounties call “possible life-threatening injuries” after a crash in Clayton Heights Wednesday night (April 26).

The motorcyclist was travelling west on 64 Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. when the crash happened.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said another vehicle might have been involved in the crash but did not show any signs of damage.

Police closed down 64 Avenue for some time as they investigated. They have since reopened the road.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



