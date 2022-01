Vehicles were in the left-turn lane southbound on Scott Road at Nordel

A crash Friday evening (Jan. 14, 2021) at Scott Road and Nordel Way ended with the back end of one vehicle on the hood of another. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A crash on the Surrey-North Delta border Friday evening (Jan. 14) ended with the back end of one vehicle on the hood of another.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the left-turn lane southbound on Scott Road at Nordel Way.

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said traffic was affected while crews dealt with the crash.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

