A westbound collision blocked one lane near Glover Road

At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.

The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At least two cars appeared to be involved, and Langley Township Fire Department had a truck on the scene.

– more to come