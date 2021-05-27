UPDATE: Crash on Highway 1 near Surrey’s 160th Street cleared

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash on Highway 1 Thursday morning (May 27).
According to a DriveBC tweet, there’s a crash on the highway, heading eastbound in the left lane just after the 160th Street exit.
The tweet adds to expect delays.
#BCHwy1 – EB Vehicle incident after 160th St in the left lane. Crews are on scene, expect delays in the area due to congestion #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/PWjUTGrGGu
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 27, 2021
