UPDATE: Crash on Highway 1 near Surrey’s 160th Street cleared

DriveBC says to still expect some delays

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash on Highway 1 Thursday morning (May 27).

According to a DriveBC tweet, there’s a crash on the highway, heading eastbound in the left lane just after the 160th Street exit.

The tweet adds to expect delays.

#BCHwy1 – EB Vehicle incident after 160th St in the left lane. Crews are on scene, expect delays in the area due to congestion #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/PWjUTGrGGu — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 27, 2021



