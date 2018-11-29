Hit-and-run crash near South Surrey border

A crash on 176 Street Thursday morning took out a light stand at 2 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks photos)

A crash on 176 Street just north of the Pacific Highway border crossing that took out a light stand at 2 Avenue Thursday morning was a hit-and-run, police say.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News the incident was reported just before 8 a.m.

“The driver fled on foot. Police have not located this person at this time,” Sturko told PAN by email.

At the scene approximately 45 minutes later, a cross-over vehicle with significant front-end damage could be seen resting on an intersection median. The downed light stand extended across the roadway in front of it.

Anyone with information that could assist police may call 604-599-0502.

More to come…