Crash knocks out power to 2,000 homes in Surrey, Delta

Motorists told to avoid area as crews work to restore power, on 96th Avenue between 118th and 120th streets

BC Hydro says an early morning crash in Surrey caused 2,000 customers to lose power on Thursday (July 25). (Photo: Twitter@BC Hydro)

An early morning crash knocked out power to an estimated 2,000 homes in Surrey and Delta.

Surrey RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened in the 11900-block of 96th Avenue at approximately 2:44 a.m. on July 25.

A 1997 Honda Accord was travelling westbound on 96th Avenue when it “went off road and struck a utility pole,” according to police.

“The subsequent collision resulted in the vehicle sustaining significant damage and has impacted the delivery of power and communication utilities servicing the area,” Surrey RCMP note in a release.

Police say alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the collision.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to hospital in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

At 4:43 a.m., Surrey RCMP advised a road closure would be in effect between 118th and 120th streets along 96th Avenue for “several hours while utility crews work to restore service in the area.”

Drivers are told to avoid the area during the morning commute and police remind the public to “exercise caution while travelling through the nearby area which may experience power interruptions impacting the operation of traffic control devices such as traffic lights.

As of 9:20 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 535 of its customers were still without power.

Click here for the latest from BC Hydro.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-111699.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



