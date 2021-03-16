Crash involving police vehicle closes north Surrey intersection

Surrey RCMP say driver of civilian vehicle has been ‘seriously injured’

Surrey RCMP is advising the public to avoid a Guildford intersection following a crash involving a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 16), according to a release from Surrey RCMP, police received multiple reports of a crash in the 10000-block of 148th Street.

Police said the driver of the civilian vehicle has been “seriously injured” and taken to hospital.

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area as traffic in all four directions is closed at this time while officers investigate the scene.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-33213.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

car crashsurrey rcmp