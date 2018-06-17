UPDATE: Southbound lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

A crash has closed Hwy. 99 northbound just north of Lions Bay.
According to DriveBC, the incident happened south of Brunswick Beach and led to a full closure of the highway.
Both southbound lanes have since been reopened but traffic is heavily congested.
The Sea-to-Sky is not expected to re-open fully until 2:30 p.m.
Reports say that an air ambulance is on scene.
Here’s what traffic looks like on the #SeaToSky #BCHwy99 just north of the crash. That’s the lineup trying to head south towards Lions Bay. STORY: https://t.co/6GxUNQVebS@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/dNaRBkhtSG
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 17, 2018
