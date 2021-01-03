xx

Crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Traffic is being re-routed by police

An early morning crash reportedly involving a pedestrian has closed Hwy. 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove this hour.

Police are on the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted along 56 Avenue into Abbotsford.

READ ALSO: Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Westbound traffic is not affected.

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

Just Posted

Surrey’s first baby of 2021 was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. (Photo: Fraser Health/Instagram)
Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Rehmat Pangli was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. On Tuesday, police confirmed the shooting was believed to be targeted and the victim was a 14-year-old boy who was “known to police.” (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
‘One too many’: Gang education, awareness is key after teen killed in targeted shooting in Surrey

In less than 24 hours, a 14- and 19-year-old were killed in separate targeted shootings

Remember this nonsense?
Surrey 2020, a year like no other

This deadly coronavirus has made its presence known in practically every aspect of our daily lives

Earlier fundraisers for the Youth Arts Council of Surrey have included an Artist Garage Sale held at the Newton Cultural Centre in January of 2018 and 2019. This event has been replaced by an anonymous online show and sale Jan. 15 to Jan. 31. (Contributed photo)
Surrey online exhibit aims to showcase youth art

Young artists’ work sought for fundraiser

Ilona Scott-Barzen with one of her warm-hued, distinctive African paintings. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey artist ‘paints the soul of Africa’

Ilona Scott-Barzen’s brightly coloured images evocative of her native Johannesburg

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

xx
Crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Traffic is being re-routed by police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Most Read