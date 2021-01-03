Crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Traffic is being re-routed by police

An early morning crash reportedly involving a pedestrian has closed Hwy. 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove this hour.

Police are on the scene.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 EB at 264th St due to a vehicle incident in #Aldergrove, assessment in progress, estimated opening time unavailable. Drive carefully and watch for crews. #LangleyBC #FraserValley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2021

Traffic is being rerouted along 56 Avenue into Abbotsford.

Westbound traffic is not affected.

More to come.



