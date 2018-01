Fire crews are on scene and there’s been no word on injuries

Crash at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152nd Street. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Update: As of 3:33 p.m, the crash was cleared

A crash at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152nd Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday is reportedly causing delays.

Two cars appear to have collided at the intersection.

There are reports of traffic delays in several directions.

The fire department is on scene and no injuries have yet been reported.

More to come.