VIDEO: Crash at 248 Street closes Highway 1 eastbound through Langley

At least one person taken to hospital by air ambulance

Highway 1 was closed to eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon following a serious multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just west of 248 Street. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were called to the scene. At least one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

By 4 p.m., it appeared vehicles were being allowed through once more, but traffic remained backed up as far as 192 Street.

Traffic headed out of the Lower Mainland is being diverted off the freeway at the 232 Street exit, while the eastbound on ramp at 232 Street has been closed.

Anyone headed east on the freeway is urged to get off the highway at 200 Street.

More information will be provided when it is available.