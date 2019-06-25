UPDATED: Two injured in rollover crash at 176 Street and 40 Avenue in South Surrey

Truck, car collide just before 6:30 a.m.

(File photo)

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash this morning at 176 Street and 40 Avenue in South Surrey.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said police were alerted to an incident between a car and a pickup just before 6:30 a.m. by Emergency Health Services personnel.

Sturko said the collision occurred when a vehicle southbound on 176 Street collided with a vehicle crossing the highway at 40 Avenue.

“One vehicle did roll over,” Sturko told Peace Arch News. “Two patients were transported with injuries.”

Sturko did not have further details on the vehicle occupants’ injuries.

Police are “still looking into all the factors” that contributed to the crash, she added.

A DriveBC tweet just before 7:30 a.m. warned motorists to expect “congestion and delays.”

The road reopened just before 8 a.m.

