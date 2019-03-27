Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Mounties are looking for a suspect who pretended to be a prospective buyer of a luxury watch and robbed the seller at gunpoint.
Richmond RCMP said in a news release Wednesday the robbery happened on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. in the 9600-block of Alberta Road.
The victim, a 38-year-old Richmond man, had posted a luxury watch on the buy-and-sell site Craigslist and was contacted by an interested buyer. When the buyer arrived, it’s believed he pulled a gun and made off with the watch.
Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect, who’s described as Caucasian, with a medium build and a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, brown or grey jeans and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
