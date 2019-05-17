Craig DeCraene named Green Party candidate for Delta

Craig DeCraene is the Green Party of Canada’s candidate for Delta in the upcoming federal election. (Photo submitted)

The Green Party of Canada has named former Delta city council candidate Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

DeCraene ran in the 2018 civic election for a seat on council, garnering over 1,100 votes. His experience in the election motivated him to seek the Green Party nomination in Delta, according a press release.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to work for you. To make the voices of Delta citizens heard in Ottawa, and to put our future at the forefront of our decisions, I will work tirelessly to ensure the issues facing the residents of Delta are heard,” DeCraene said in a press release.

According to the release, DeCraene is a husband, father of two daughters and works in the auto glass replacement industry. He is running because he wants to help shape Canada for future generations. He wants his daughters to have the same opportunities as he did growing up, if not more. He cares deeply about the environment, the effects of climate change and its impacts on Delta.

First-term Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

On May 1, former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet announced her intention to seek the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in Delta. Corbet remains the only person seeking the Conservative nomination after Delta resident Angelina Ireland withdrew her bid on May 3. The party’s nomination meeting is scheduled for July.

To date, no candidates have been announced for either the NDP, People’s Party of Canada or any other party.

The federal election takes place Oct. 21.



