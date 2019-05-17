Craig DeCraene is the Green Party of Canada’s candidate for Delta in the upcoming federal election. (Photo submitted)

Craig DeCraene named Green Party candidate for Delta

DeCraene previously ran for Delta city council in October 2018

The Green Party of Canada has named former Delta city council candidate Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

DeCraene ran in the 2018 civic election for a seat on council, garnering over 1,100 votes. His experience in the election motivated him to seek the Green Party nomination in Delta, according a press release.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to work for you. To make the voices of Delta citizens heard in Ottawa, and to put our future at the forefront of our decisions, I will work tirelessly to ensure the issues facing the residents of Delta are heard,” DeCraene said in a press release.

According to the release, DeCraene is a husband, father of two daughters and works in the auto glass replacement industry. He is running because he wants to help shape Canada for future generations. He wants his daughters to have the same opportunities as he did growing up, if not more. He cares deeply about the environment, the effects of climate change and its impacts on Delta.

First-term Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

On May 1, former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet announced her intention to seek the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in Delta. Corbet remains the only person seeking the Conservative nomination after Delta resident Angelina Ireland withdrew her bid on May 3. The party’s nomination meeting is scheduled for July.

To date, no candidates have been announced for either the NDP, People’s Party of Canada or any other party.

The federal election takes place Oct. 21.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hope, police watchdog says

Just Posted

After $7m lottery win, Surrey janitor won’t quit his job – but will scale back hours

Vito Halasan matched numbers for 6/49 jackpot

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Surrey RCMP search for missing 31-year-old man

Alexandre Pchenitchnikov was last seen in South Surrey on Thursday, May 2

GALLERY: Beds race down Cloverdale street in annual rodeo kick-off

Crowds turn out on 176A Street to watch skateboard demos, bike parade and bed races

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hope, police watchdog says

Thursdays crash is still being investigated by the IIO

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices: poll

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Fraser Valley student’s superhero tale launches school library section

Idea of Ben Vallee, 10, inspires other young writers at Abbotsford school

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Most Read