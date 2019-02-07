A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

CP Rail says it has reopened its mainline through Field, B.C., just days after three of its employees were killed when a train “lost control” and derailed early Monday morning.

The railway said it reopened the line in “close collaboration with Transport Canada, and upon completion of all necessary safety checks.”

The line was shutdown after a freight train carrying 112 grain cars from Red Deer to Field derailed at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho were killed in the derailment.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has revealed the train “just started on its own,” after being parked on a slope with air brakes for two hours.

Investigators say the train sped up to a speed much faster than the 20 miles per hour limit on that part of the tracks.

Since then, a GoFundMe for the three Calgary men had raised nearly $70,000 of its $100,000 goal on Thursday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea
Next story
10-foot-long shark washes ashore on B.C. beach

Just Posted

Fentanyl cited in White Rock drug charges

Two counts of trafficking laid in connection with May 2018 incident

Trees removed from Semiahmoo First Nation for ‘infrastructure project’

Officials would neither confirm nor deny if the project is related to sewer and water infrastructure

Surrey hosts B.C.’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit

People will get to hear from road safety, public health leaders

Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

The Explosives Disposal Unit checked out what turned out to be a battery in a box.

Assaults and break-ins up, crashes and theft from cars down in Delta to close 2018

Police note 77 per cent of assaults in Delta in 2018 involved people who knew each other

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

5 to start your day

White Rock promenade to partially reopen, Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes for casting call and more

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea

No one was hurt and the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation is underway

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Most Read